Cameroon: Practice of Journalism - Respect for Ethics, Laws Prescribed

The 48th edition of the International Union of Francophone Press (UPF) session opened in Yaounde on November 19, 2019.

As journalists, members of the International Union of the Francophone Press (UPF), meet in Yaounde for the 48th edition of their session continue deliberations in Yaounde up to November 22, 2019, they have to bear in mind the responsibility of the journalist as reiterated by Cameroon's Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute while opening the session at the Yaounde Hilton Hotel on November 19, 2019. The session is placed under the high patronage of the Head of State, President Paul Biya. He told the journalists and experts that they have the freedom to inform while, respecting professional ethics and the laws of the country. He expressed the delight of government for the fact that the UPF was holding it session in Cameroon for the second time in 10 years. The Prime Minister used the occasion to make a roundup of the media landscape in Cameroon that has more than 600 newspapers, more than 200 radio stations, more than 50 television channels, among others that all operate freely in the country. Referring to the theme of the session, "Journalism of emotion, journalism of information?" the Prime Minister called for journalists to practise the profession in strict respect of the universal ethics in all freedom but also in all responsibility. The event was opened in the presence of Cameroon's Minister of Communication, René Emmanuel Sadi, Tidiane Dioh, representative of the Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie, Madiambal Diagne, President of UPF and the host, the President of the Cameroon branch of UPF, Aimé-Robert Bihina, among others. The Yaounde session has come at a time of the advent of the social media putting the traditional media at the cross roads. The Prime Minister in an earlier declaration said the traditional media have to rethink everything due to present challenges. He said the participants will take advantage of the session to reinvent new professional practices. Up to November 22, 2019, journalists and experts assembled in Yaounde for the 48th edition of the UPF session will brainstorm and deliberate on pertinent themes all tailored to improve on the practice of the journalism profession. Some of the themes include: emotion in the media, brake or strong point for information; does digital technology favour emotion in journalism; can the media analyse under the influence of emotion, how to separate news from commentary; photo journalism turn between information and theatre directing. Other aspects concern the coverage of demonstrations, manipulation and information, investigative journalism.