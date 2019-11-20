Cameroon: North West - Forgiveness Message Taken to Donga Mantung

Peace Caravan team member, Ngala Gerald on the field preaching peace, forgiveness, in Tabinken, Binka, Bih,Nkambe.

From the look of things, Donga Mantung has taken the lead with the peace caravan received in some local communities since Monday October 19, 2019. While some Divisional team members in the North West Region are still scratching their hair with security challenges to deal with, the caravan is already on the streets and communities of Donga Mantung Division. In effect, Donga Mantung team member; Ngala Gerald took the Caravan's message of peace and forgiveness to the neighbourhood villages of Tabinken and Binka on November 18, 2019. He told CT that the population that filed out were inspired to love one another, be repentant and reconciliatory among themselves because even those who took arms against the Republic have been forgiven. Ngala Gerald mobilized the population to rise against any thieves who seek to jeopardize social peace in the neighborhood in the pretext of fighting for any struggle. On day two of the Caravan's outing on the field, Ngala Gerald spent November 19, 2019 with teachers, commercial motorcycle riders and students of all ages in professional schools in Nkambe town. The agenda of the caravan features meetings with traditional rulers and the Nkambe Drivers union today, away from outings in the neighbourhood communities of Binka, Bih etc. He has also programmed meetings with youth groups and the Nwarong secret society to appeal for strong messages to be delivered to ancestors for peace. Launched on November 16, 2019 by the Regional team leader, Christian Cardinal Tumi, the North West peace Caravan is expected to talk peace, preach reason and tolerance across the divisions. It is all about, keeping the dynamism of the Major National Dialogue, convened to help matters towards a return to normalcy in the North West and South West regions, rocked by socio- political and security crisis since three years. Launching the mission, Christian Cardinal Tumi and North West Governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique urged team members to approach the communities with gentleness; showcase love and language that is appeasing and convincing to help those fighting in the bushes to drop guns and return to more gainful activities in society. Team members were urged to avoid any politicking and reach out as servants of the people.