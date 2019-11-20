Cameroon: Wheel Chair Basketball Tournament - Young Stars Emerge Champions

The first edition of the friendly competition ended in Yaounde on Saturday November 16, 201.

The sports complex of the Cardinal Paul Emile Leger National Centre for the Rehabilitation of Persons with Disabilities (CNRPH) Etouge-Ebe, Yaounde was the venue of the final of a friendly basketball tournament for disabled persons called "Douglas Achingale Handi-Basket Tournament" on Saturday November 16, 2019. Organised by the Association Sports on Wheels, the competition brought together four teams from Yaounde. They are Young Stars, Old Stars, Wheel Stars and Real CNRPH. In the final match Young Star beat All Star 31-24 in a thrilling encounter that kept spectators on their feet cheering the players. Speaking to journalists, the Chief Executive Officer of Sports on Wheels, Douglas A. Achingale said the first intention is to bring together sports persons with disabilities; in this case those who are involved in basketball and the second intention is to improve their social integration. He used the occasion to thank partners who supported him and called on other stakeholders to join him in the promotion of sports for persons with disabilities. He assured that the second edition will take place next year. The objective of the Douglas Achingale Handi-Basket Tournament is to help Cameroonian disabled basketball players who will represent the country in the African Paralympic Games scheduled for the January 26 to 31, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco to prepare actively and in an organised way for the Games.