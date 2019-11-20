Central Africa: CEMAC Heads of State Summit - Ministers Lay Ground Works

Members of government from across the sub-region will meet today in Yaounde as part of the 34th ordinary session of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Union of Central Africa (UEAC).

Some 15 members of government from the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) will be meeting today in Yaounde within the framework of the 34th ordinary session of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Union of Central Africa (UEAC). Holding after a working session that took place from October 31-November 2, 2019, of the Inter-State Committee of the Economic Union of Central Africa, the Council of Ministers will have the task of validating recommendations made by the technical working group. According to officials, the Council of Ministers will also examine, modify or approve the budget of the outfit, balanced in revenue and expenditure at FCFA 88 billion, before transmitting it to the sub-regional parliament for adoption. Discussions at this today's meeting will be very crucial for the smooth running of the extra-ordinary summit of CEMAC Heads of State. The Ministers will review the path covered so far in the implementation of the resolutions of the Heads of State taken in Yaounde in 2016. They will also look into the triennial programme of convergence of the Republic of Congo as well as the level of advancement of reforms put in place by Heads of States during their March 2018 summit in N'Djamena, Chad. The Council of Ministers will, in addition, scrutinise some eight points put forward by the Inter-State Committee. Moreover, as the technical organ of the Conference of Heads of State, the Council of Ministers will work towards the success of the upcoming summit. The 34th ordinary session of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Union of Central Africa will be presided at by Alamine Ousmane Mey, Cameroon's Minister of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development, in the presence of Louis Paul Motaze, Minister of Finance. Expected to participate at the ordinary session are Ministers of Finance, Economy, Planning, Cooperation, Budget, Foreign Affairs, Industries, Statistics and Regional Integration from Cameroon, Chad, Gabon, Congo, Central African Republic and Equatorial Guinea