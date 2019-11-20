Cameroon: NUDP - Commissions Working to Select Candidates

20 November 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The National Union for Democracy and Progress (NUDP)'s President Maigari Bello Bouba is supervising the operation.

National Union for Democracy and Progress (NUDP) is working on the field with the plans to run for the February 9, 2020 twin legislative and municipal elections in all the regions of Cameroon. To ensure the effective selection of best candidates to be nominated as the party's flagbearers in the two elections, the Central Committee of the NUDP created commissions at the Divisional and Regional levels to incite militants, especially youths and women to run as candidates, coordinate the process and also help the aspirants prepare their candidature files. The NUDP National Communication Secretary, Sadou Maidadi Yaya disclosed that the commissions are working in such a way that by Thursday, November 21, 2019 nomination papers for their candidates to run for the municipal elections should already start being submitted at the Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) branch offices. As for the legislative election, the Commissions working on the field have to forward their reports to the Central Committee in Yaounde by the coming weekend. This will enable the Central Committee which is the body invested with the powers to nominate candidates for the party for the legislative election to do its job for the nomination papers to be ready latest Sunday, November 24, 2019. In all, Sadou Maidadi said, the NUDP will be ready on time. Information gathered at the NUDP head office in Yaounde indicated that regional and divisional commissions meetings are scheduled to take place from November 19- 21, 2019 in order to gather all the documents that have been prepared for candidatures. The sources indicate that the process has been smooth but major problems only come up in the socio-political crisis-stricken North West and South West Regions. However, the NUDP will do what it takes to run for the twin elections in the two regions. The NUDP National President, Maigari Bello Bouba who is the chairperson of the Nomination Committee, sources said, is supervising the process to select the candidates for the twin municipal and legislative elections.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.