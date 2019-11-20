Cameroon: NUDP - Commissions Working to Select Candidates

The National Union for Democracy and Progress (NUDP)'s President Maigari Bello Bouba is supervising the operation.

National Union for Democracy and Progress (NUDP) is working on the field with the plans to run for the February 9, 2020 twin legislative and municipal elections in all the regions of Cameroon. To ensure the effective selection of best candidates to be nominated as the party's flagbearers in the two elections, the Central Committee of the NUDP created commissions at the Divisional and Regional levels to incite militants, especially youths and women to run as candidates, coordinate the process and also help the aspirants prepare their candidature files. The NUDP National Communication Secretary, Sadou Maidadi Yaya disclosed that the commissions are working in such a way that by Thursday, November 21, 2019 nomination papers for their candidates to run for the municipal elections should already start being submitted at the Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) branch offices. As for the legislative election, the Commissions working on the field have to forward their reports to the Central Committee in Yaounde by the coming weekend. This will enable the Central Committee which is the body invested with the powers to nominate candidates for the party for the legislative election to do its job for the nomination papers to be ready latest Sunday, November 24, 2019. In all, Sadou Maidadi said, the NUDP will be ready on time. Information gathered at the NUDP head office in Yaounde indicated that regional and divisional commissions meetings are scheduled to take place from November 19- 21, 2019 in order to gather all the documents that have been prepared for candidatures. The sources indicate that the process has been smooth but major problems only come up in the socio-political crisis-stricken North West and South West Regions. However, the NUDP will do what it takes to run for the twin elections in the two regions. The NUDP National President, Maigari Bello Bouba who is the chairperson of the Nomination Committee, sources said, is supervising the process to select the candidates for the twin municipal and legislative elections.