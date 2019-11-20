Ghana: 'Take Drastic Measures to Save Kabakaba Forest Reserve'

20 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — Mama Awude II, Asafo Queen of Ho-Bankoe has added her voice to the call on the Ho Municipal Assembly to adopt immediate and drastic measures to save the Kabakaba Forest Reserve on the Galenku Hill in Ho from total depletion.

"There is no point looking on unconcerned while developers put up mighty structures in the reserve before you turn round as an assembly to tell us that you will demolish the buildings," she said in an interview in Ho yesterday.

Mama Awude's comments come on the heels of the recent warning by the Forestry Services Division that the unending encroachment of the Kabakaba Forest Reserve will result in the submersion of the Volta regional capital in a massive deluge in 20 years.

The Volta Regional Manager of the division, Mr Michael Painstil, earlier told the Ghanaian Times that the trend will compel streams on the hill to divert their courses and flow swiftly downstream to engulf Ho on a disastrous scale.

Mama Awude observed that the rate at which private developers were invading the reserve with impunity was posing a bleak and disastrous future for the next generation.

Decades ago we looked up the hill with its green and thick forest with so much delight, but today the trees have given way to houses and even chapels.

The queen pointed out that the government had virtually rendered the traditional authorities powerless in the addressing such issues.

For that matter, she insisted that the assembly must take up the valiant role of saving the reserve from the hands of criminals.

"We know that some unscrupulous individuals in Ho rake a fortunes by fraudulently selling land in the forest to developers, so let the assembly go after them and deal with them swiftly under the law," the Mama Awude insisted.

With the fast rate at which houses are sprawling in the Kabakaba Forest Reserve, she feared that the youth of Ho could only be come survivors and not inheritors.

"They can only struggle with the floods which will take over their homes if all the trees in the reserve finally give way," Mama Awude warned.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Environment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.