Ghana: Christmas Reward for Vodafone Broadband Customers

20 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Vodafone Ghana is offering its fixed broadband customers exciting rewards between now and the end of December 2019, when they pay two or more months advance subscription fees.

The move aligns with the company's overall commitment to put its customers first in all its offerings.

As part of the package, fixed broadband customers will enjoy unlimited browsing on the various broadband packages; free shopping at Melcom; dinner at Starbites and African Regent Hotel; tickets to SilverBird Cinemas and Roverman Production stage play, as well as grooming at the X-Men Spa.

Customers whose accounts have been inactive for three or more months, can also enjoy three months unlimited browsing by reactivating their accounts at GHS150, in order to be part of the Christmas Magic promotion.

Speaking on the promo, Pushpinder Gujral, Consumer Business Director at Vodafone Ghana said "Christmas is here again and it's a great time to give customers a thrilling experience for their dedication and commitment to our products and services. We want them to enjoy seamless connectivity with their loved ones this festive season. Being the telecom company with the biggest broadband packages and offerings in the industry, we want our customers to enjoy more data; unlimited landline calls and have the option to share data with up to four mobile devices."

The package will give customers on Vodafone One Family unlimited data in line with the fair usage policy whilst those on standard packages will get up to 100GB extra data, depending on their package.

Additionally, all fixed customers now get unlimited Vodafone landline calls in the evenings and weekends and the ability to share or move 20GB of their broadband data up to four Vodafone mobile numbers.

