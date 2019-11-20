Ghana: aYo Reaches 2 Million Subscriber Milestone

aYo Intermediaries Ghana Limited says it has reached over two million subscribers on its insurance product known as Recharge with Care, since launch of the product in April 2018

From June to October this year 800,000 customers subscribed to the product, increasing the number of participating customers from 1.2 million customers, to two million customers.

Commenting on the achievement, in a statement issued in Accra yesterday, the Country Head for aYo Ghana, Francis Gota, attributed the significant growth of the subscribers to timely payment of claims to policyholders, adding that the use of technology which enables aYo to give policyholders an awesome customer experience, and the sustained micro-insurance campaigns supported by MTN Ghana to improve household resilience to eventualities.

He was confident that the product would record more customers by the close of the year.

"We are so excited about this landmark achievement, this gives two million Ghanaians the freedom to go about their daily activities with confidence because they have access to insurance. This is very important for financial inclusion and insurance penetration in Ghana. We also want to use this occasion to thank our subscribers and partners especially MTN Ghana and Metropolitan Life Insurance Ghana for their continuous support", he added.

aYo Recharge with Care offers life and hospital insurance cover every time you recharge your airtime. Subscribers can get up to GH¢50 per night for each night they are admitted at the hospital to support hospital admission bills".

Additionally subscribers can get up to GH¢3,000 life insurance cover for one family member to cater for funeral expenses without any stress or hassle".

Mr Noel Kojo-Ganson, Chief Marketing Manager of MTN congratulated aYo Ghana for the great achievement.

He said, "aYo is an epitome of the MTN value of Can-Do, this achievement is highly commendable and we wish them many more successes as they strive to make insurance very accessible and affordable for all Ghanaians."

aYo Ghana was established to distribute insurance solutions to MTN subscribers in Ghana and Africa.

It currently runs two insurance products namely 'Send with Care' and 'Recharge with Care'which have been designed to cater for low to middle-income mobile users in the country.

The two insurance policies are underwritten by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ghana.

The vision of aYo is to provide a future where everybody uses insurance by leveraging on technology to provide relevant, accessible and easy to use insurance solutions that gives peace of mind and improves financial wellbeing of subscribers.

Claims so far

A total amount of GH¢583,467.50 has so far been paid to clients since the product began in April last year.