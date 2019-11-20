Africa: 6th Agrofood & 'Plastprintpack' West Africa Trade Show Begins in December

The 6th West AfricaInternational Trade Show on Agriculture, Food Processing, Plastics, Printing and Packaging will be held on December 10 to 12, 2019 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

This year's edition of agrofood and plastprintpack West Africa 2019 is all set for growth and will set a record by presenting seven country pavilions from China, Flanders/Belgium, Germany, Morocco, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Turkey.

Organised by the German trade show specialist fairtrade Messe, the show will be complemented by a high-level conference programme on the food processing value chain, finance and packaging.

The show is supported by strong institutions including AHK delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Ghana, DLG German Agricultural Society, Embassies of Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey to Ghana, Flanders Investment and Trade, German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, Hortifresh by the Netherlands Government, Morocco Foodex, Sri Lanka Tea Board and the Turkish Ministry of Trade and Ghana's Ministry of Trade and Industry.

agrofood & plastprintpack West Africa 2019 according to a statement issued could also be supplemented by a two-day programme full of presentations and conferences, organised jointly by fairtrade Messe and AHK Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Ghana.

Among the key topics to be discussed by stakeholders are food processing value chain market analysis, African Continental Free Trade Agreement-Challenge or Opportunity for the Food and Packaging Sector.

In addition, the agrofood and plastprintpack portals allow exhibitors and visitors to communicate as well as arrange business meetings before, during and after the event, all year round.