Ghana: Ayensuano Assembly Gives Items to Health Facilities in the District

The Ayensuano District Assembly in the Eastern Region has donated some items to various health facilities in the district to help them deliver quality healthcare to the people.

The items include three delivery beds, three fridges for preservation of vaccines and other consumables, eight mattresses and eight weighing scales.

The District Chief Executive (DCE), Ms Florence Govina, on Monday presented the items to the District Director of Health Services, Mrs Esther Larvi Oku-Afari at Coaltar.

She urged the district health directorate to use the items judiciously to promote quality health care in the area.

Mrs Oku-Afari thanked the DCE for the gesture and promised to put them to good use in the health facilities, especially the Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compounds.