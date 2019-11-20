Ghana: Ayensuano Assembly Gives Items to Health Facilities in the District

20 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ayensuano District Assembly in the Eastern Region has donated some items to various health facilities in the district to help them deliver quality healthcare to the people.

The items include three delivery beds, three fridges for preservation of vaccines and other consumables, eight mattresses and eight weighing scales.

The District Chief Executive (DCE), Ms Florence Govina, on Monday presented the items to the District Director of Health Services, Mrs Esther Larvi Oku-Afari at Coaltar.

She urged the district health directorate to use the items judiciously to promote quality health care in the area.

Mrs Oku-Afari thanked the DCE for the gesture and promised to put them to good use in the health facilities, especially the Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compounds.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Health
Aid and Assistance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.