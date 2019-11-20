Mauritius: Basic Pensions Increased to Rs 9,000 From 01 December 2019

press release

The underlying principles of Government's policies towards the elderly are gratitude, respect and compassion. As announced by the Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Home Affairs and External Communications, Minister for Rodrigues, Outer Islands and Territorial Integrity, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Government aims to make a significantly positive difference in the lives of thousands of elderly, and consequently, the basic pensions are being increased to Rs 9,000 from 01 December 2019.

Today, the old age pension, raised by 71 percent, stands at Rs 6,210 compared to only Rs 3,623 in 2014. Monthly old age basic pension (BRP) as follows: 60 to 89 years - from Rs6,210 to Rs9,000; 90 to 99 years - from Rs16,210 to Rs16,710; and Centenarians - from Rs21,210 to Rs21,710.

The other pensions which will be increased are namely:

· Basic Widow's Pension and Basic Invalidity Pension from Rs6,210 to Rs9,000 per month;

· Basic Orphans Pension for those under 15 years not in full time education from Rs3,710 to Rs5,000 and those 3 years and up to 20 years in full time education from Rs5,210 to Rs7,000 per month; and

· Carer's Allowance and beneficiaries of BRP also drawing invalidity allowance from Rs3,000 to Rs3,500. Other allowances, namely Child Allowance, Guardian's Allowance, Inmates Allowance as well as minimum contributory pensions are also being adjusted.