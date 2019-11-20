Algeria: Candidates Start Campaign Amidst Concerns On Popular Participation

Algiers — The electoral campaign for the presidential election of December 12th got under way officially on Sunday amidst concerns about the popular participation in this crucial event.

On the first day of the campaign, candidates for the presidential election called on Algerians to go massively to the polls to contribute to resolving the crisis the country is going through.

In Adrar where he led his first meeting, head of El Moustakbel Front Abdelaziz Belaid urged Algerians to vote massively, pointing out that the presidential election is "the only way to reach an outcome to the crisis."

"Algeria belongs to all the Algerians and no solution could be considered without the Algerians," he affirmed, committing, once elected as president, to "establishing a new Republic that enables Algeria to exit the current economic and political crisis."

Azzedine Mihoubi, candidate of the National Democratic Rally stressed, in Adrar, the need to "enshrine the people's will through free and transparent election."

"It is inconceivable that a big country like Algeria, with its history and people's sacrifices, remains without legitimate institutions," he affirmed.

In Tlemcen, head of Talaie el Hourriyet party called on the Algerians to participate in the election of 12 December to "avoid the worsening of the crisis in Algeria," warning against the "non-holding of this election."

He stressed the need to renew the bonds of trust between the governors and the governed, calling once again for "dialogue and banishment of violence, in all its forms."

Leader of El Bina party Abdelkader Bengrina chose to launch his electoral campaign in Algiers and to meet citizens at the Central Post Office.

On this occasion, he committed, if elected as president of the Republic, to making from the Central Post Office a museum of freedom and "building a new Algeria, strong with its past."