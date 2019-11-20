Botswana: BFA Capacitates Women Coaches

19 November 2019
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — Botswana like other football federation members has heeded world football governing body, FIFA to develop and resource women football. According to FIFA website, the organisation strongly believes that women's football brings an important benefit of empowerment to young girls and women involved in football.

FIFA's women football strategy seeks to encourage empowerment through football, grow the game, get more girls involved in it earlier and keep women in football longer

It is against this background that

Botswana Football Association (BFA) organised a football coaching course to capacitate women coaches.

Speaking at the opening of the course, German Embassy Counselor, Katja Nolte said it was logical for Botswana to seek assistance from Germany, which was a footballing nation and four times world champions.

She said Germany's women's national football were also two times world champions.

She said Germany was successful a footballing nation because it invest more in football development.

She said grassroots development was made of volunteers who spend more time coaching and playing.

"And I think that is what can make Botswana successful and you are here to develop and there cannot be football without coaches.

I am happy to be here to see the fruits of the successful work of Dr Carolyn Braun," she said.

BFA president, MacLean Letshwiti said Dr Braun was in Botswana for coaching education and talent identification as well as to identify how best Botswana could structure the league.

"The whole purpose for her is to train as many coaches as possible because one of the reasons we have not progressed in football development, is because we lack coaches and just like a school you cannot have children without teachers," he said.

Through the initiative, Letshwiti said BFA was sowing a seed that would in return blossom and benefit the country.

He noted that after completing the course, coaches would impart and apply the knowledge at their respective teams.

Course facilitator, Dr Braun said there was an urgent need to empower women in coaching.

She said BFA need more coaches and educators adding that course content, which included basic elements of football, like dribbling, passing and planning during training and the game would go a long way to develop football in Botswana.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Botswana
Sport
Soccer
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.