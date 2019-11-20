South Africa: Springboks to Host Scotland, Georgia in 2020

20 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — The Springboks will play Scotland and Georgia in home Tests in July 2020, SA Rugby confirmed on Wednesday.

The world champions will play two Tests against the Scots - on July 4 and 11 - before facing Georgia the following weekend on July 18.

The venues and kick-off times will be announced at a later stage, SA Rugby said via a press statement.

It will be Scotland's first visit to South Africa since June 2014, when hey were thumped 55-6 by the Boks in Port Elizabeth.

South Africa and Georgia have met only once before - at the 2003 Rugby World Cup when the Boks won 46-19 in Sydney.

The Springboks currently top the World Rugby rankings, while Scotland are ninth and Georgia 14th.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

