South Africa: Springboks to Host Scotland, Georgia in 2020

Cape Town — The Springboks will play Scotland and Georgia in home Tests in July 2020, SA Rugby confirmed on Wednesday.

The world champions will play two Tests against the Scots - on July 4 and 11 - before facing Georgia the following weekend on July 18.

The venues and kick-off times will be announced at a later stage, SA Rugby said via a press statement.

It will be Scotland's first visit to South Africa since June 2014, when hey were thumped 55-6 by the Boks in Port Elizabeth.

South Africa and Georgia have met only once before - at the 2003 Rugby World Cup when the Boks won 46-19 in Sydney.

The Springboks currently top the World Rugby rankings, while Scotland are ninth and Georgia 14th.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

Source: Sport24