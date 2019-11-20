South Africa: Erin Burger Retires From International Netball

Cape Town — After an illustrious career that has run for 12 years as a Proteas player, centre Erin Burger has decided to hang up her boots and called it quits on her international netball career.

The lanky centre has represented and played for South Africa 120 times and was the first South African to clock 100 caps for the Proteas.

Burger made her debut for South Africa back in January 2007 as a 19-year-old against the Roses in Birmingham and has played under five coaches during her tenure as a player.

"Being able to represent and serve my country as a netball player must be one of the best things that I could have ever asked for," said Burger in a press release.

"It has been an absolute honour for me to play the game. I have learnt a lot and grown so much as a person and as a player. My biggest gratitude to Netball South Africa and the entire leadership. Thank you for all that you've done and continue to do to grow the game. You've given a young girl like me an opportunity to live her dream."

Burger is currently the most capped Proteas player with 120 appearances for the national team and played her last international match against the Roses in Liverpool which is the same team she played her first game against back in 2007.

"We are very blessed to have had a brilliant player like Erin playing for the Proteas. Players of her calibre and work ethic are a pleasure to work with. Erin has been a true ambassador of the game and always delivered whenever called upon," said Netball South Africa President, Cecilia Molokwane.

"We are going to miss her as national player, we are very happy of the role she has played in helping us build a team that we have today. As the leadership of Netball South Africa, we wish her well with her future and endeavours. Your immense contribution to the sport is one we can never ignore. Thank you and all the best."

Burger currently plays her domestic netball in Australia where she plays for Queensland's Firebirds and she has competed in the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, the 2007 World Netball Championships in Auckland and the 2011 World Netball Championships in Singapore.

She has also participated in the 2010 World Netball Series and the 2011 World Netball Series, both held in Liverpool.

- Netball South Africa

Source: Sport24