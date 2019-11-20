South Africa: House Robbery Accused Sentenced to 10 Years Imprisonment - Walmer

20 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A house robbery accused was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in the Port Elizabeth Regional court on 15 November 2019.

It is alleged that on 27 January 2019 at about 02:00 in the morning, three males kicked open the door of a house in Marikana in Walmer location. The occupants were threatened with knives and a firearm. Three cellphones and a jacket was taken. Two of the suspects were known by the complainant.

On 29 January 2019, Luxolo Ngenanto(20) was arrested at court while appearing for a possession of drugs case. The second accused, Luvuyo Pakama(28) was also arrested on 29/01 at his shack in Area Q in Walmer location. The stolen property was also recovered.

Both suspects remained in custody. On 13 November 2019, Luvuyo Pakama was found guilty and was positively linked through DNA linkage. On 15 November 2019, he was sentenced to 10 year imprisonment for aggravated robbery.

Ngenanto remains in custody and will again appear in court on 19 December 2019.

Acting Cluster Commander for Mount Road, Maj Gen Dawie Rabie has welcomed the sentencing and stated that 'aggravated robbery particularly house robberies, business robberies and carjackings is concerning therefore sentences such as this will ensure that criminals remain behind bars. As part of our strategy to curb these crimes, we are working closely with other role players and their support is crucial in ensuring successful prosecutions.'

