South Africa: Police Operations and Campaigns to Ensure a Safer Festive Season

press release

"Turning the tide against crime" was the key focus of police in the Motherwell Cluster area and specifically in Kwazakele, Wells Estate and Kwadwesi. With the Safer Festive Season Operations the SAPS aims at not only creating a safer environment for our communities by reducing and prevention of crime, but also strengthening partnerships and gaining more community involvement in the prevention of crimes, especially violent crimes and crimes committed using fire arms. Rape awareness including sexual offences and gender based violence were added to today's focus areas. Police foot patrollers were distributing pamphlets in most of the bigger shopping centres and other key business centres such as post offices, schools and clinics.

In Wells Estate, about 200 persons attended a rape awareness imbizo at the community centre, while police distributed pamphlets in Kwazakele shopping complexes such as Daku Shoprite, all SPAR complexes and post office as well as Njoli Square. In Kwadwesi pamphlets were distributed at the Ziyabuya Shopping complex. Giving these safety hints and tips, police aims at making our communities more aware of what they could do to prevent crimes being committed against them.

The role of illegal fire arms in the commission of serious crimes remains the main focus of SAPS. Licensed fire arm owners are urged to keep their fire arms safe in terms of legal principles, and when those fire arms are lost or stolen, to report such incidents immediately. Our community is once again urged to give information to police about criminals using illegal fire arms and where these perpetrators are and where they keep those fire arms. Any person that wish to make contact with SAPS to give such information can visit their closest police station or phone 08600 10111.

With schools closing soon for the holiday period, SAPS needs to remind parents to keep proper supervision over their children. In past it has been recorded that the festive season creates opportunities for criminals to access children that are left unsupervised or poorly supervised. Parents needs to be aware of the safety of their children and guard against drownings and missing children. Supervision should be done by adults, and not leave children in the care of other minors.