South Africa: Two More Suspects Arrested On Cradock Stock Theft Case

20 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Cradock Stock Theft Unit continues with their operation 'vat alles' where they continue to add up the number of suspects arrested for stock theft in this cluster.

Two (2) male suspects aged between 39 and 48 years were arrested at Bedford yesterday , 19 November 2019. This arrest is in connection to a recent case of stock theft that was opened on 13 November 2019. One more suspect is outstanding and the detectives are closing in. Another arrest is eminent.

The two suspects are expected to appear today at Bedford Magistrate's Court.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga was very pleased with the breakthrough and arrest. "These continuous arrests are a reward for your efforts and commitment in the eradication of stock theft. The arrest are rewarding considering the time, effort in the fight against crime that has a potential to negatively affect our national economy," said Lt Gen Ntshinga.

