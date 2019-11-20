South Africa: 15 Years for Child Pornography

press release

Yesterday the Durban Regional Court sentenced Gert Harmzen (53) to 15 years imprisonment for child pornography. The prosecution follows a thorough investigation by the Provincial Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit specialising in Serial and Electronic Crimes Investigation.

The accused was arrested in June 2018 after police confiscated 105 gigabytes of videos and images relating to child pornography in his possession. He was convicted after a comprehensive investigation for downloading and possessing child pornorgaphy. He was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment whilst five years was suspended.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula applauded the team for the successful prosecution of the accused. "We are faced with numerous incidents of abuse on women and children in the country. We are doing everything within our power to ensure that those caught for such crimes are removed from the society and have their names included in the national sexual offenders register to protect children," he said.