press release

The Rosedale SAPS are investigating a murder after a 16-year-old female learner allegedly stabbed another 14-year-old female learner with a knife in the chest. The incident occurred on 20 November 2019 just after 07:00, at a primary school in Rosedale, Upington.

The victim was transported by ambulance for medical attention and succumbed to her injuries on her way to the hospital. No arrest has been effected as yet. The investigation continues.