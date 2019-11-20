South Africa: Five Suspects Arrested in Mitchell's Plain and Nyanga Areas for Various Crimes

press release

The ongoing efforts of our members to eliminate criminal elements in the Western Cape communities have been met with successful results.

Yesterday, 19 November 2019 at around 17:45, members of Mitchell's Plain police were conducting routine patrols in Fox Street, Eastridge, Mitchell's Plain when they heard gunshots going off. Members drove in the direction of the sound to investigate and discovered two male suspects shooting towards a residential premise at Gazelle Street, Eastridge, Mitchell's Plain. The suspects noticed the police vehicle approaching them and started shooting towards it. The members returned fire and the suspects ran away. The members gave chase and apprehended the suspects at a premises in Hartebees Street, Eastridge, Mitchell's Plain. During the incident, no injuries were sustained and there were no damages to the police vehicle or any other property. Two firearms, a Lugar M80 and P12 Para Ordnance, along with ammunition were confiscated from the suspects. The suspects, aged 24 and 34 respectively, were arrested on charges of attempted murder and possession of prohibited firearm and ammunition. They are expected to appear in court soon on mentioned charges.

In an unrelated case last night, Flying Squad members were conducting crime prevention operations in the Nyanga precinct when they received an anonymous tip-off about an illegal firearm. Members immediately reacted and approached a residence in Batwele Street, Crossroads at about 21:30 and conducted a search. A 9mm Norinco pistol with ammunition and a fake firearm licence was recovered on the premises. Two suspects, a 34-year-old woman and 39-year-old man, were arrested and detained on a case of possession of illegal firearm and ammunition and possession of a fake firearm licence. The suspects are expected to appear on Friday, 22 November 2019, at the Athlone Magistrate's Court on mentioned charges.

Yesterday members of Nyanga Crime Prevention Unit were on foot patrol in Minxi Street, Browns Farm, when they noticed a man acting suspicious and proceeded to search him. The members found a firearm and a straw of tik in the suspect's possession. The 25-year-old suspect was arrested and detained. He faces charges of possession of an illegal firearm and possession of tik and will subsequently appear this week at the Athlone Magistrate's Court on the mentioned charges.