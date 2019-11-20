South Africa: Ocean View SAPS Members Arrested a Suspect With Three Unlicensed Firearms

press release

Our endeavours to fight crime which may threaten the safety and security of the community yielded success yesterday, 19 November 2019, when a 32-year-old man was arrested and three firearms retrieved in a bizarre incident.

Members attached to Ocean View SAPS Crime Prevention Unit were patrolling Milky Way, Ocean View after numerous shootings in that vicinity, when they spotted a suspicious looking man standing on the corner. When the male spotted the police he fled. He was pursued and apprehended for being in possession of an unlicensed .38 Special revolver with six rounds of ammunition, as well as 10 mandrax tablets and two half mandrax tablets.

The suspect informed the members that he had two more firearms at his place of residence. The members found this hard to believe, but called for back-up and immediately went to the suspect's residence and found another .38 Special revolver with nine rounds of ammunition as well as a Star 9mm firearm with seven rounds of ammunition.

The suspect was arrested and detained