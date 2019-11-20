Tanzania: Arusha Mayor Ditches Chadema, Defects to CCM

20 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

ARUSHA City Mayor Kalist Lazaro on Tuesday ditched the opposition Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) and defected to the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

Mr Lazaro who doubles as the member of the national executive committee said he has handed over his resignation letter to Arusha City Executive Director and stepped down from his leadership role in Chadema.

"I have been working in difficult situations as Arusha has many projects implemented by the government and whenever I commend President John Magufuli or any leader for their job well done, my leaders would send me warning letters," he noted.

He further said he cannot stay with the party that is not committed to the local government elections, which symbolises that the team has left the tournament.

"So I figured out, the remaining team in the field is CCM, why shouldn't I join the team that is still interested in the tournament," he remarked.

CCM Ideology and Publicity Secretary Humphrey Polepole said he had spoken to the party leaders and they had agreed to receive leaders who have always devoted their efforts towards development, without side-lining any party.

The defection of Mr Lazaro may come as shock and big blow to the opposition Chadema, taking into account that Arusha urban was one of Chadema's strongholds.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.