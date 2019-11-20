Tanzania: Arusha Mayor Ditches Chadema, Defects to CCM

ARUSHA City Mayor Kalist Lazaro on Tuesday ditched the opposition Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) and defected to the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

Mr Lazaro who doubles as the member of the national executive committee said he has handed over his resignation letter to Arusha City Executive Director and stepped down from his leadership role in Chadema.

"I have been working in difficult situations as Arusha has many projects implemented by the government and whenever I commend President John Magufuli or any leader for their job well done, my leaders would send me warning letters," he noted.

He further said he cannot stay with the party that is not committed to the local government elections, which symbolises that the team has left the tournament.

"So I figured out, the remaining team in the field is CCM, why shouldn't I join the team that is still interested in the tournament," he remarked.

CCM Ideology and Publicity Secretary Humphrey Polepole said he had spoken to the party leaders and they had agreed to receive leaders who have always devoted their efforts towards development, without side-lining any party.

The defection of Mr Lazaro may come as shock and big blow to the opposition Chadema, taking into account that Arusha urban was one of Chadema's strongholds.