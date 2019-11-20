Rwanda: Amavubi Still Have a Chance of Qualifying for Afcon - Bizimana

AMAVUBI midfielder, Djihad Bizimana is optimistic the national side still has a chance of qualifying for the Total 2021 Africa Cup of Nations despite losing 1-0 against Cameroon on Sunday at Kigali Stadium.

The National side is bottom of group F with zero points after losing their first two matches against Mozambique and Cameroon respectively.

"We had a target of taking nine points at home and one point away from home but now things have changed we will be looking to win away and home games so that we can get at least 10 points which can qualify us," Djihad Bizimana who plays for Waasland Beveren, Belgium said

After the first and second games in the groups, the third and fourth matches are slated between August 31 and September 8, 2020. The fifth match round will be staged on October 2-13, while the final round is scheduled for November 9-17.

Each group will send its top two teams to the 2021 AFCON, to be held in Cameroon.

Rwanda last participated in the African Nations Cup in 2004 where they got eliminated in the group stages .

Mashami was left disappointed after seeing his side suffer a second loss in a row.

"It was a very disappointing game from every aspect. But this defeat could be attributed to a number of factors because all the possible attempts were not successful," Mashami said

With the victory, Cameroon are at the summit of Group F with four points, Mozambique has three points, Cape Verde has one point while Rwanda has none.

