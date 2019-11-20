Mauritius: Mra - Drugs Amounting Rs 11,4 Million Seized At Ssr Airport

press release

Heroin worth Rs 11.4 million was intercepted by officers of the Mauritius Revenue Authority (MRA) Customs Anti-Narcotics Section (CANS), on Tuesday 11 November 2019, at the SSR International Airport on one South African passenger. The 41-year-old was in possession of 57 pellets of Heroin.

A Boilermaker by profession, the passenger, arrived in Mauritius by the South African Airways Flight SA190 from Johannesburg. The South African was profiled while he was leaving through the Green Channel, and his luggage was scanned but nothing incriminating were found.

After being further questioned, he was later subjected to a corporeal search. Two condoms containing 17 pellets of heroin were found in the pockets of the jacket worn by the passenger and four other condoms containing 40 pellets of heroin in the pockets of a short worn under his trousers. The total weight of the 57 pellets was 760 grams. He was handed over to ADSU for further enquiry.