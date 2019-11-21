West Africa: G5 Force Too Small to Curb Militancy in Sahel

Photo: Deutsche Welle
The G5 group of Sahel countries includes Mauritania in the west through Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad
20 November 2019
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)
interview By Mimi Mefo Takambou

The killing of 24 soldiers by Islamist militants in Mali has called to questioning the strength of the G5 Sahel troops. Paul Melly of Chatham House says they are insufficient to curb militancy in the region.

DW: On Monday, November 18, at least 24 soldiers were killed by militants. How is this attack different from previous ones?

Paul Melly: This is the third time in just a few weeks that dozens of Malian soldiers have been killed. What is different this time though, is that the attack happened in the middle of an operation by the Malian and the Nigerien army working together to fight the jihadists. And the evidence is that quite a lot of the attackers were also killed and the Nigerien forces were reported to have actually captured something like 100 of the attackers. So it's a slightly different situation to the previous attacks where the Malian army was simply ambushed before it could repulse.

What is generally the motive behind these attacks?

There seem to be two main factors. The largest one is that the jihadist groups are trying to break the morale of the Malian army by killing very large numbers of soldiers, especially in ambushes and not taking prisoners in many cases or killing people after they've been captured. They are trying to shatter the morale and discourage soldiers and undermine popular public support for the deployment of the army to the north. But the second thing is that the jihadists are also trying to steal equipment and weapons, and the easiest way to do that is to successfully attack an army detachment or an army garrison.

A 5,000 person West African regional force has been in the Sahel region for five years to curb extremism. Why has it been difficult to stop these jihadist attacks?

This is a huge region. You are talking about distances of hundreds or even thousands of kilometers. 5,000 soldiers in the G5 joint force operating in the border areas is really quite a small number of people. Even if you then add in the other detachments of the Sahel armies and the French military with four and half thousand troops, it is still a relatively small number of soldiers to engage in operations to try and tackle the jihadists.

So what could be the best approach to combat this insurgency in the region?

Well, everybody agrees that it's important to complement the military effort with development spending and development programs. But, of course, it's very difficult to put this into effect if there's so much violence. One of the problems is that sometimes public servants, school teachers, administrators and so on, can be targeted by the armed groups. The other dimension which is really necessary, is increased cooperation between the national militaries of the Sahelian countries. They're already doing it to some extent with the joint force, but it obviously needs to be reinforced.

Paul Melly is a consulting fellow with Africa program at Chatham House.

More on This
Deadly Attack On Mali Army Raises Questions About G5 Sahel Force
Malians Press for Action Against Terrorists
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Deutsche Welle

Most Popular
West Africa
External Relations
Conflict
International Organisations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Oh No - It Looks Like Burna Boy Won't Be Performing in Mzansi
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.