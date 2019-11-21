Tanzania: Harmonize's Single 'Uno' Deleted Off YouTube

20 November 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — One week after Kenyan producer Magix Enga accused Bongo Flava artiste Harmonize of using the beats of 'Dundaing' on his 'Uno' hit single, the video has been taken off YouTube.

Magix had warned the singer to either deletes the video or he would do it himself with his own means.

In an Instagram post, Magix told Harmonize to take down the song within a week or face unspecified consequences.

"Like nothing happened @harmonize_tz Gat some free beats for you bro... I'm giving you 1 week take down the song otherwise... Natoa mwenyewe let me put it in Swahili so that you can understand what I'm trying to say," he wrote.

According to the Kenyan producer, Harmonize used a beat he created for the famous club banger, 'Dundaing' where he featured King Kaka and Kristoff.

When a video that infringes someone's rights, or causes offense for other reasons, one can ask YouTube to remove it using the flagging feature.

The Konde Gang team is yet to comment on the claims, neither Harmonize nor his management was available.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

