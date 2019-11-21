Nigerian Youths Demand Improved Healthcare, Education From Govt

As Nigerians join the rest of the world to mark the Child Right's Convention (CRC) @30, young persons have demanded from the federal government, improved healthcare and quality education.

The youths said for Nigeria to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, the government should create opportunities needed for young persons to develop in a safe environment.

Stating this during a youth dialogue supported by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Lagos State recently, a participant, Mmesoma Okonkwo lamented how difficult it was in accessing healthcare in the rural areas where health seekers travel long distances to reach service providers, as well as pay exorbitant amount for treatment.

She said: "Our government should build health centres that are closer to the people which will make it easier to receive quality healthcare services. Private sectors can also use their platforms to educate young people as well as support good health provision which is also a part of SDGs."

A youth representative, who spoke on education, Onche Samuel said, "I thank the government for what they have done, but we still have a long way to go. Look at the public schools, whenever you hear the name public school, the first thing that comes to mind is; one broken window, children sitting on the window, sitting on the ground, and no quality education."

He urged the government to be steadfast, buckle up and oppose any issue affecting quality education in the country, adding that the government can do better if they work together.

On her part, the Lagos State Field Officer, UNICEF, Muhammad Okorie said: "The children have told us how they feel about the healthcare delivery, education situation in Nigeria, as well as employability and skills. These are the three key areas they have discussed.

"Naija Youth Talk is viewed live and people are watching it from all over the world, both government, private sector organisations, development partners, UNICEF and others are also listening to the children, so that key policy makers now take into cognisance what these children say to redesign their programmes."