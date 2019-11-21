Kenya/Libya: Revealed - The Chaotic Scenes That Marred Gor Mahia's Recent Trip to Libya

Senior Gor Mahia players were involved in a public spat with club officials over the sharing of allowances during the team's recent visit to Libya, Nairobi News has established.

The Kenyan champions toured Tripoli this past week in a trip that culminated in a one-all draw in an international friendly against Al Ahly Tripoli.

CONFRONTATION

Sources within the team who spoke off the record have revealed how several players stormed the hotel room of a senior club official in an effort to have their monies paid.

"They (players) were left with no alternative. You know nobody trusts the other at this moment. The players have not been paid for three months and couldn't take chances. There was a physical confrontation that led to the official releasing the cash to the players," explained the source.

Twenty-eight Gor Mahia players made this trip and all of them are said to have accepted, only to later reject, a one-off allowance amounting to Sh15,000 each.

PLAYERS' ALLOWANCES

That amount was increased to Sh25,000 per player after prolonged 'consultations'.

The technical bench, including coach Steve Polack and the travelling officials, were each paid between Sh30,000 and Sh40,000.

It is not clear whether the club released an appearance fee for playing in this game.