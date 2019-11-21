Kenya: Mwendwa and Nyamweya's Supporters Clash at Sports Disputes Tribunal

There was chaos at the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) on Tuesday after two groups aligned to Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa and his predecessor Sam Nyamweya clashed.

The duo was attending a case in which Nyamweya is challenging the validity of the FKF elections which commence on Saturday.

ELECTION CANCELLATION

The Sports Registrar has also written a letter requesting for the cancellation of these elections.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula also spoke in the Senate on Tuesday and called for the elections to be cancelled.

But the Sports Disputes Tribunal, to which the Registrar's letter addressed to Mwendwa is copied, refused to rule on whether or not the elections should proceed.

WHISKED TO SAFETY

In its stead, SDT chairman John Ohaga ruled he will deliver judgment in a relevant case in which Nyamweya, Alex Ole Magelo, Moses Akaranga, Simon Mburu and Angeline Mwikali are challenging both FKF's Electoral Board and composition of its electoral code on December 7.

And while the hearing of this case was ongoing, Mwendwa and Nyamweya's supporters, in their hundreds, crossed paths.

In the process, there were shoves and exchanges of not so pleasant words.

Amidst the chaos, Nyamweya and Ole Magelo were whisked to safety.