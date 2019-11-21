Kenya: Expect Heavy Rainfall in the Coming Days, Starting Tomorrow

20 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Heavy rainfall of more than 20mm is to be expected starting from Thursday 21 to Sunday 24 in different parts of the country, the Kenya Meteorological Department has said.

Nairobi is among the places where potential flash floods is expected during this period.

The rainfall is expected to intensify to more than 40mm in 24hrs on the specified dates.

Heavy Rainfall of more 20mm in 24hrs is likely over several parts of the country this week... The rainfall is expected to intensify to more than 40mm in 24hrs from Thursday 21st to Sunday 24th November 2019... #HeavyRains pic.twitter.com/Ml4JIu1G9N

-- Kenya Met Department (@MeteoKenya) November 18, 2019

Other areas likely to be affected include, Nyeri, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Murang'a, Embu, Kirinyaga, Thara Nithi, Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Taita Taveta, Busia, Kisii and Nyamira.

Kericho, Bomet, Nakuru, Baringo, Narok, Migori, Kakamega, Vihiga, Marsabit, Mandera, Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, Wajir, Elgeyo Marakwet, Vihiga, Bungoma, Isiolo, Turkana, Kisumu are also expected to be affected.

Motorists and pedestrians have therefore been advised to avoid driving through or walking in moving water or open fields.

Members of the public have also been warned against taking shelter under trees and near grilled windows to minimise exposure to lightning strikes.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Environment
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.