Kenya: Top Athletes to Meet in Eldoret for Seminar

Nairobi — Over 300 athletes are expected to converge in Eldoret for the second edition of Athletics Kenya (AK) Conference to enlighten the Kenyan stars on the effects of doping from December 4-7.

The four-day invite-only conference, whose theme is 'I choose Integrity' will be graced by IAAF's Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), who will specifically deal with doping matters.

Marathon and road runners' doping session on the opening day (December 4) will precede the main three-day event featuring track and field stars.

Apart from Olympic probable in the 42km, invited marathon and roadrunners will only have a one-day session with the event being mandatory for the invited athletes' failure to which there will be consequences.

Apart from marathoners and road racers, the conference will especially feature youths, juniors and 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games probables.

AK will use this seminar as a first step towards 2020 Olympics Games preparations as required by World Athletics, previously known as the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) with the main topic for discussion being anti-doping and advise on the best way to remain and compete clean.

Other areas of discussion will include ethics, Legal and contractual obligations, investment, taxation and athlete-media relations.

AIU will also have a major press conference on December 3 in Nairobi at a venue to be communicated prior to the event.