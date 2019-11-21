Kenya: Viral Video of Elephant Slashing Causes Panic

20 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Gitonga Marete

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) was on Tuesday thrown into panic after a video clip showing residents of Ruiri in Meru County slashing an elephant went viral on social media.

The video shows people with pangas slashing the elephant ostensibly for a slice of meat as the animal struggles to stand. It is not clear when the incident happened.

But KWS acting head of corporate Ngugi Gecaga confirmed that the incident took place early 2018 although he did not give the exact date.

He said when the incident was reported and KWS officers rushed to the scene and found the animal in distress having been slashed with pangas.

ARREST

"The animal had been injured so it could not walk and the residents took advantage of its immobility and descended on it," Mr Gecaga told Nation in a telephone interview.

"When our officers arrived there, the residents took off and we did not arrest anyone. Since the animal was seriously injured we were forced to put it down and remove the tusks," he said.

"At the moment we don't know the motive behind releasing of the video after nearly two years and we are trying to establish its origin and identify the individuals so that we can make arrests," Mr Gecaga added.

CONDEMNATION

Mr Justus Nyamu, executive director of Elephant Centre and honorary warden Mount Kenya region took to social media to condemn the act, terming it "barbaric"

"The video is disheartening and it is unfortunate that Kenyans can kill an animal like that. It is barbaric, heinous act and we condemn it," said Mr Nyamu in a video posted on Facebook.

Mr Nyamu, who is also the founder of Tusk Belongs to the Elephant movement, called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate the incident and bring those who were involved to book.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Environment
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.