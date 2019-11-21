Kenya: Mourinho Reunites With Wanyama Family - What They Said

20 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Jose Mourinho was on Wednesday appointed new Tottenham Hotspur head coach to replace the sacked of Mauricio Pochettino.

The appointment of the Portuguese sparked excitement among Kenyans who took to social media predicting a new lease of life for Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama under Mourinho.

Wanyama, who was signed by Pochettino from Southampton in July 2016, has not started a Premier League game for Spurs this season.

The 28-year-old Wanyama is reported to have fallen out with Pochettino and his situation was further worsened by a recurring injuries and a dip in form.

Interestingly Mourinho signed Victor's elder brother Mcdonald Mariga in February 2010 from Parma while at Inter Milan.

Here are some comments from Kenyans over the reunion of Mourinho with the Wanyama family.

"Jose Mourinho will manage a second Wanyama after coaching the first one in Inter Milan," tweeted Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

"Wanyama might find new lifeline after mourinho appointment," said @komen Felix Jnr.

@Slyvester Nzomo Junior said: "Victor Wanyama takes his position in starting XI with Jose Mourinho."

"Guess Wanyama will be starting every game," predicted Otieno George.

"I pity those guys yapping that Mourinho is gonna save Wanyama's career, you can't compare Ndombele and Wanyama!" @Just sane.

"Mourinho will build his team around Sissoko ,Wanyama & Aurie LMAO," said Odawa.

"Jose Mourinho replacing Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham's new head coach might affect Victor Wanyama to Celtic," said @13inaroow.

"With the appointment of Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspurs, Victor Wanyama will be worth £150m by February 2020," said Edgar Mutai.

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

