Zimbabwe: 10-Month-Old Baby Detained in Police Brutal Crackdown of Citizens

Photo: Lovejoy Mtongwiza/263Chat
A ZRP officer beats up a woman outside MDC party offices on November 20, 2019.
20 November 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Staff Reporter

A 10 month-old is among eight people who were arrested on Wednesday 20 November 2019 as Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers cracked down on citizens in Harare's central business district.

The 10 month-old baby is currently detained at Harare Central Police Station together with her mother, who was arbitrarily arrested by ZRP officers on Wednesday 20 November 2019 together with seven other people while in the central business district and charged with disorderly conduct in a public place as defined in section 41 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

The eight people who are represented by Nontokozo Dube-Tachiona and Tonderai Bhatasara of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), include Collen Mubandarikwa aged 32 years, Gift Ben aged 30 years, Rose Chitsungo aged 30 years, Maria Tinago aged 36 years, Shoko Zindoga aged 42 years, Godfrey Karembera aged 42 years, Victor Maramba aged 20 years and Honzeri Zondani aged 37 years.

By end of day on Wednesday 20 November 2019, ZLHR lawyers were trying to convince ZRP officers to agree to release the baby and her mother, who was arrested while on her to the bank.

