Zimbabwe: EcoCash Reassures Customers

EcoCash has reassured the public that the process of stabilizing its new, more secure platform following a weekend upgrade, is nearly complete but has pleaded for patience as it works to "optimize" the performance of the service.

"We once again would like to thank our valued customers for bearing with us during this critical period in which we are now optimizing the various EcoCash services in a live environment," said Mr Eddie Chibi, the CEO of Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe, the company that owns EcoCash.

"The core of our platform is now working quite well, but some work is still continuing on the optimization of a few components that involve integration to third parties. We sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this may have caused them."

Mr Chibi said their engineers, along with experts from Comviva - the international platform vendor of the EcoCash platform who have been on the ground in Zimbabwe for a month in preparation for the major upgrade - were working around the clock to resolve all outstanding issues.

EcoCash announced a planned major upgrade of its platform last week to improve system availability, user experience, security and long-term capacity issues.