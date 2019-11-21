Malawi: Karonga Nyungwe Member of Parliament Joins DPP

Karonga — Karonga Nyungwe Member of Parliament, Kenneth Ndovie, has officially announced he has joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Ndovie, who won on independent ticket, made the announcement at a development rally the party's National Director of Logistics, Symon Vuwa Kaunda organised in Karonga on Tuesday.

The Karonga Nyungwe legislator told the press his constituents advised him to join the ruling party for the area to have meaningful development.

He said even during his campaign, he already told his constituents that he would join any party that would be ushered into government.

"I am happy that today I have been officially welcomed by DPP officials in the north including the Minister.

"I promise to support the party and the DPP-led Government for the benefit of the people in my area," he said.

Ndovie said time for politicking was over and called on the people to bury their differences and start working together on development projects that government is implementing in the area.

In his remarks, Symon Vuwa Kaunda, who is also Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, said the decision made by Ndovie to join DPP was a clear testimony the party has sound policies aimed at improving people's living standards in the country.

Kaunda then called on other people willing to join DPP to do so, saying it is the only party in the country that has the welfare of the people at heart.

During the rally, ward councillors that attended the function also pledged support to the ruling DPP Government.