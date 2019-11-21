Botswana: Exposition to Enhance Health Care

Gaborone — The Coordinator of the upcoming Gaborone International Health Exposition Mr Gaokgakala Lemmenyane urged Batswana to take advantage of the availability of experts during the two-day expos scheduled for Main Mall, Gaborone November 21 and 22.

Launching the health exposition at Gaborone on Tuesday Mr Lemmenyane of Amble Side Promotion said the event themed ;Embracing the fourth industrial revolution to enhance health care in Botswana, will draw exhibitors especially medical experts and practitioners from various companies.

The coordinator encouraged the public to utilise services and medical expertise available during the expo as it had been brought to them for their convenience.

Mr Lemmenyana noted that in many instances people were reluctant to exploit opportunities brought to them preferring to travel long hours to stand in queues for assistance.

He said the expo, the first of its kind, was initiated purposely and objectively to take health services and information to the people.

The coordinator said the country should be well positioned for meetings, incentives, conferences and expositions to meet the world standard, noting that attendees would have access to a lot of information on health, free screening and advice on health matters.

Doctor William Mooketsi Baratedi, a Senior lecturer at School of Nursing, at the University of Botswana has been invited as the guest speaker.

The sponsors of the event include Kalafhi Medical Centre, Botswana Public Officers Medical Aid (BPOMAS), Yarona FM, O3 Beverages, Virgin Active and Amble promotions.

The exhibitors will include Clinic Care (Pharmacy at Molapo crossing), Health Directory Botswana, Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVA FUND), Smile Time Dental Services, Ideal Idea -Digital Advertising Agency, AWL formerly AFDA Film & Television School, Medlane Centre and Phemo Wellness Clinic.

Source : BOPA