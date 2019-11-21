Botswana: Exposition to Enhance Health Care

20 November 2019
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Idah Basimane

Gaborone — The Coordinator of the upcoming Gaborone International Health Exposition Mr Gaokgakala Lemmenyane urged Batswana to take advantage of the availability of experts during the two-day expos scheduled for Main Mall, Gaborone November 21 and 22.

Launching the health exposition at Gaborone on Tuesday Mr Lemmenyane of Amble Side Promotion said the event themed ;Embracing the fourth industrial revolution to enhance health care in Botswana, will draw exhibitors especially medical experts and practitioners from various companies.

The coordinator encouraged the public to utilise services and medical expertise available during the expo as it had been brought to them for their convenience.

Mr Lemmenyana noted that in many instances people were reluctant to exploit opportunities brought to them preferring to travel long hours to stand in queues for assistance.

He said the expo, the first of its kind, was initiated purposely and objectively to take health services and information to the people.

The coordinator said the country should be well positioned for meetings, incentives, conferences and expositions to meet the world standard, noting that attendees would have access to a lot of information on health, free screening and advice on health matters.

Doctor William Mooketsi Baratedi, a Senior lecturer at School of Nursing, at the University of Botswana has been invited as the guest speaker.

The sponsors of the event include Kalafhi Medical Centre, Botswana Public Officers Medical Aid (BPOMAS), Yarona FM, O3 Beverages, Virgin Active and Amble promotions.

The exhibitors will include Clinic Care (Pharmacy at Molapo crossing), Health Directory Botswana, Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVA FUND), Smile Time Dental Services, Ideal Idea -Digital Advertising Agency, AWL formerly AFDA Film & Television School, Medlane Centre and Phemo Wellness Clinic.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Botswana
Southern Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Oh No - It Looks Like Burna Boy Won't Be Performing in Mzansi

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.