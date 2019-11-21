Malawi: FIFA President Visit to Malawi Has Nothing to Do With FAM Polls - Nyamilandu

21 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

World football governing body Fifa's president Gianni Infantino will set foot in Malawi Wednesday November 27 2019 but incumbent Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu has said the visit has nothing to do with FAM elections slated for December 14.

The 49-year old Swiss-Italian trip has been on the cfrads for a long time, saif Nyamilandu, who is also Fifa Council member, seeking a fifth term as FAM boss in a race that his closest challenger is first vice-president James Mwenda.

"I made a rewuest to him [Fifa president] earlier in the year to inaugurate the Mpira Stadium and we have been waiting for his response," said Nyamilandu.

Nyamilandu said Infantino is a "very busy man" as he travels around the world on numerous football missions.

"We are honoured that he is finally able to cspare his precious time [to visit Malawi," said Nyamilandu.

He urged Malawi football fraternity to take Fifa president's visit "positively and leave [football] politics aside."

FAM chief executive officer Alfred Gunda said the football association was delighted with the historic visit of the FIFA President.

"We are looking forward to hosting the most powerful man in football to the Warm Heart of Africa," he said.

Meanwhile, more details about the visit are yet to be released but Gunda said FAM will share the program in due course once it has been finalized with FIFA.

Infantino was earlier this year re-elected FIFA boss for a second year term that will end in 2023.

