Kenya: Bandari to Miss Trio Against AFC Leopards

20 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Philip Onyango

Bandari will miss the services of three key players when they host AFC Leopards in a Kenyan Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club on Thursday.

While newly-wedded Siraj Mohammed has been given time off to enjoy his honeymoon, goalkeeper Justine Ndikumana is yet to return from national team duty with Burundi. Mohammed Katana "Messi" is away in Belgium for trials.

Coach Bernard Mwalala is however confident of snapping their two-match losing streak despite the absence of the trio. The youthful tactician is particularly happy the international break has given him time to work on grey areas.

"I know our fans are not happy because in the past few weeks we have not had good results. I want to assure them that we have since regrouped and are ready to crush any opposition that comes our way," said Mwalala. "We must return to winning ways and the time is now otherwise it will not be business as usual."

Bandari have beaten AFC Leopards in their last two meetings in Mombasa but Mwalala is wary of a wounded Ingwe side that lost 4-1 to rivals Gor Mahia in their last outing.

"We are aware that AFC Leopards are wounded after their humiliation by Gor Mahia and are determined to prove that the loss was a bad day in office by putting their best foot forward against us," said Mwalala.

Victory will take the dockers to within touching distance of the top four ahead of the weekend clash against Gor Mahia.

