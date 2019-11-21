Somalia: Ex Somali Diplomat Almas Elman Shot Dead At AU/UN Base

Almas was shot dead in Amisom controlled Halane as she was driving. She had served at the Somali Embassy ib Kenya between 2016 and 2017. Almaas is sister to nobel nominee Ilwaad and SNA Liuetenant Col Iman Elman of the Somalia National Army.

Almas a Somali-Canadian is a daughter to Somali activist Elman Ahmed who was shot dead in Mogadishu in 1996. At the time of her death she was working at the Elman Peace Center.

Almas had earlier attended a EU sponsored meeting at the Amisom controlled Halane as a representative of Elman Peace