Kenya: Gor Mahia Fined for Crowd Trouble

Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) has fined Kenyan Premier League giants Gor Mahia Sh750,000 for crowd trouble during their 1-1 draw against Congolese side DC Motemba Pembe in a Confederation Cup first leg playoff match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on October 27.

The Caf Disciplinary Board sat in Cairo on Monday and issued the ruling based on the referee's report.

Gor can, however, contest the decision before the Caf Appeal Board within three days after they were notified. The decision becomes final at the expiration of the appeal deadline.

Gor Mahia exited the Confederation Cup after an aggregate loss to DC Motema Pembe in the playoff stage.