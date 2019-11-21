Eritrea: Cardiac Surgery On Children

20 November 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Successful cardiac surgery on children was carried out at Orotta Referral Hospital from 13 to 20 November by foreign medical doctors alongside their Eritrean counterparts.

The 20 foreign Medical Doctors members of the 'One Heart-One World' International Association that participated in the program comprised Pediatrics Cardiologists from Italy, Lebanon, Serbia and Kosovo.

Dr. Bruno Morzi, Director of the Pediatric Cardiac Surgery and International Cooperation of the One Heart and One World Association, indicated that the group has been providing medical service in Eritrea since 2005 and that this year diagnosis has been conducted on 112 children and surgery on 15 children.

Dr. Nadia Assanta, Pediatric Cardiologist, on her part said that unless infants with throat ailment receive timely treatment they could be exposed to heart disease. Dr. Nadia also said that so far diagnosis and treatment has been conducted on 10 thousand children in various regions of the country in cooperation with the Ministry of Health.

The beneficiary families expressed appreciation for the medical treatment their children were provided.

