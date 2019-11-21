Eritrea: Locust Swarm Put Under Control

20 November 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The Ministry of Agriculture branch in the Southern region reported that the locust swarm that was detected in the sub-zones of Tsorena, Adi-Keih, Segeneity, Senafe and Mai-Aini was put under control.

The locust swarm has inflicted no damage on crops and grazing areas.

According to report, the locust swarm that came across border from Ethiopia was put under control through coordinated effort by the residents, the Ministry of Agriculture, members of the Eritrean Defense Forces and other partners.

Indicating that the early preparation and timely response has significantly contributed in the effort to control the locust swarm before inflicting damage, Mr. Hagos Haile, head of Seeds Health Safety in the Southern region Ministry of Agriculture branch, said that constant follow up is being conducted.

Mr. Hagos also said that the timely report by the residents and members of the Eritrean Defense Forces on the prevalence of the locust has contributed in the success of the program.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Eritrea
Business
East Africa
Agribusiness
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.