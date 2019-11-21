Sudan: Sovereign Council Confirms Keenness to Restore Stability in Red Sea State

Port Sudan,Nov20(SUNA)Members of Sovereign council , Hasan Sheik Idris, and Major genera Ibrahim Jaber have been briefed on security situation in Port Sudan city and the developments of events in the past two days where a number of people have been killed.

Idris stressed ,while addressing the leaders of native administrations in the Peace Hall Secretariat of the Red Sea State Government, that peace is a priority and anyone who works against peace should be held accountable.

In his speech, Major General Jaber expressed his regret over what happened, pointing out that everyone is involved , stressing on holding account those responsible, calling on the leaders of native administration to work side by side with the government to achieve security and stability in the state.

He also explained that all necessary measures have been taken to promote stability, stressing the keenness of the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council to resolve the issue and secure the state and protect it.

Minister of Information and Culture Faisal Mohamed Saleh called everyone to take responsibility towards the country and to work together to achieve the desired democracy.

Major General Hafez Crown Makki, Governor of the Red Sea State, stressed the need to abide by the provisions of the Eastern Convention as the guarantor of peace and development in the state.