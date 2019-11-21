Sudan: UNAMID Mandate Extended to October 2020

Khartoum — The Joint Special Representative of the United Nations and African Union Mission in Darfur(UNAMID) Jeremiah Mamabolo announced extension of the mission mandate to 31 October 2020 according the UN Security Council resolution (2495) issued at request of Prime Minister Dr Abdalla Hamdok.

Mr. Jeremiah said at press conference held at UNDP office in Khartoum Wednesday that the resolution keeps concept of the UNAMID operations renewed by resolutions(2363) and (2429) based peacekeeping at Jebel Marra and peace building at rest of THE Darfur areas through an integrated system.

He mentioned that the resolution determined three priorities for the UNAMID representing supporting the ongoing peace process, the national peace commission and any deal that may result in from Juba peace negotiations as it was prioritized by the transitional government to realize a just and comprehensive peace.

Mr. Jeremiah indicated to the mission support to activities of peace building via empowering state liaison offices and expanded them to include Jebel Marra area and the all five Darfur States , referring to protection of civilians and observing the human rights , easing access to humanitarian assistance and protection of workers at humanitarian field in Darfur.

He revealed that the Mission turned over its biggest cite at Nyla with assets value totaled 99.4 million dollars, to the Sudanese Foreign Ministry officials Tuesday

The Joint UNMAID Representative said within context of the Security Council resolution(3495) the government of Sudan committed to use the mission cites handed to it for civilian purposes according to UN rules and regulations.