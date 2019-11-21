Sudan: Chief of Staff Honors Genius Hadeel Anwer

20 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Mohamed Osman Al-Hussein received his office Tuesday the Sudanese talented girl Hadeel Anwer , the winner of the Arab Reading Challenge 2019 organized by the United Arab Emirates(UAE) at level of the Arab world.

Hadeel was accompanied by her father Col. Anwer Al-Zubair Abdul-Rahman as the meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Staff for Supplies Gen. Magdi Ibrahim Osman and Director of Financial Affairs, Gen. Esam Khalid.

The Chief of Staff congratulated the genius Hadeel and her family , saying Hadeel has honored Sudan and its Armed Forces , commending her family supportive which as a drive for her to achieve this landmark success that raised Sudan's name high.

The Chief of Staff announced sponsorship for Hadeel at all educational levels to continue her success.

For her part, the talented Hadeel expressed pleasure over this honoring and stressed her pride with the Armed Forces and affiliation of her father to the Army.

Hadeel father thanked the Chief of Staff , the Army commanders and the Sudanese people and saying they were all behind Hadeel' success.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Oh No - It Looks Like Burna Boy Won't Be Performing in Mzansi

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.