Sudan: Chief of Staff Honors Genius Hadeel Anwer

Khartoum — Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Mohamed Osman Al-Hussein received his office Tuesday the Sudanese talented girl Hadeel Anwer , the winner of the Arab Reading Challenge 2019 organized by the United Arab Emirates(UAE) at level of the Arab world.

Hadeel was accompanied by her father Col. Anwer Al-Zubair Abdul-Rahman as the meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Staff for Supplies Gen. Magdi Ibrahim Osman and Director of Financial Affairs, Gen. Esam Khalid.

The Chief of Staff congratulated the genius Hadeel and her family , saying Hadeel has honored Sudan and its Armed Forces , commending her family supportive which as a drive for her to achieve this landmark success that raised Sudan's name high.

The Chief of Staff announced sponsorship for Hadeel at all educational levels to continue her success.

For her part, the talented Hadeel expressed pleasure over this honoring and stressed her pride with the Armed Forces and affiliation of her father to the Army.

Hadeel father thanked the Chief of Staff , the Army commanders and the Sudanese people and saying they were all behind Hadeel' success.