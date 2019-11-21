Sudan: Minister of Health Starts Visit to Al-Fasher Wednesday

Al-Fashir — The Federal Minister of Health Dr. Akram Ali Al-Toam, Wednesday arrived in the capital of North Darfur Al-fashir city on Wednesdayh, accompanied by a number of officials.

The minister aims to stand on the sitation of the health Services for tne citizens of in the state, and to be informed on the general situation related to outbreak of malaria and dengue fever.

The minister will visit the New Emergency Hospital, the Dialysis Center, Al-Fasher Teaching Hospital, the Children Hospital and Southern Al-Fasher Hospital.

The minster will hold meetings in Al-Fasher with the state's government, the Forces of Feedom and Change and the emergency section and and the officials at Ministry of State Health.