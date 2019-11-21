Sudan: Minister of Health Starts Visit to Al-Fasher Wednesday

20 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Fashir — The Federal Minister of Health Dr. Akram Ali Al-Toam, Wednesday arrived in the capital of North Darfur Al-fashir city on Wednesdayh, accompanied by a number of officials.

The minister aims to stand on the sitation of the health Services for tne citizens of in the state, and to be informed on the general situation related to outbreak of malaria and dengue fever.

The minister will visit the New Emergency Hospital, the Dialysis Center, Al-Fasher Teaching Hospital, the Children Hospital and Southern Al-Fasher Hospital.

The minster will hold meetings in Al-Fasher with the state's government, the Forces of Feedom and Change and the emergency section and and the officials at Ministry of State Health.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.