Sudan: Jeremiah Calls Holdout Armed Movements to Join Peace Process

20 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Joint Special Representative of the United Natiosn and African Union Mission in Darfur(UNAMID) Jeremiah Mamabolo has called on the holdout armed movements which did not join peace process to seize this historic opportunity and sit on the negotiating table.

He pointed during a press conference held at UNDP premises in Khartoum Wednesday to the real opportunity made by the December revolution for realizing just and comprehensive peace in Darfur and Sudan as a whole.

He expressed hope that the negotiations avail equal opportunities for listening to all points of view and providing concessions for sake of the Sudanese people and their aspirations for freedom, peace and justice.

Mr. Jeremiah stressed necessity of cooperation between the government and armed groups with UN and workers in humanitarian field for accessing the remote areas in Darfur for guaranteeing delivery of humanitarian assistance on time and in effective way.

He stated that issue of return of displaced people to their areas still needs concern , adding that any peace deal be reached would the first step.

