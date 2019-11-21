Somalia: Former Diplomat Shot Dead Inside AU Base in Mogadishu

Peace activist former Somalia's first secretary at the embassy in Kenya, Almas Elman shot dead in a heavily fortified compound in Mogadishu on Wednesday.

It is not immediately clear how the killing happened but witnesses say Almas succumbed to injuries sustained from gunshot wounds while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Other sources say it was a stray bullet that hit the victim.

Sister to Nobel Peace Prize nominee, Ilwad Elman she served at the Somali Embassy in Kenya between 2016 and 2017.

Her younger sister Lieutenant Col Imaan Elman is a member of the Somalia National Army.

Their father, Elman Ali Ahmed, a peace activist was shot dead in March 1996 in Mogadishu.